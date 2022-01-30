Twitter: Learn How To create A List Of Interests On The Social Network

The Twitter interest list is a great way to filter a set of profiles, or a particular topic. With it, only what is related to your interest will be presented, unlike the normal feed that shows posts from all the profiles you follow.

Today TecMundo teaches you how to create a list of interests on the social network both on your PC and your smartphone. Check out:

How to create a wish list on PC

1. Go to the Twitter website and log in to your account.

2. Then, in the left column, click on the “Lists” option.

3. Click on the square button at the top of the screen, and then on the “New List” option (as shown in the image below).

After pressing the square button, select the “New List” option.

Source: Reproduction / TecMundo

4. On the next screen you must enter a name and description for your list. There is also the option to make it private, that is, only your profile will have access to it.

5. Next, you will need to add the profiles that you will follow in the list. To do this, enter their name in the search field and click “Add”.

6. After saving, you will be able to view your list with the feed all personalized, in addition to being able to share it with other people if it does not have the “private” option enabled.