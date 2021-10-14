Twitter Launches Acceleration Program For Content In Spaces

Twitter: The social network Twitter announced this Tuesday (12) the launch of a new monetization program for content creators who use Espaços on the platform to carry out live chats in voice format.

The Twitter Spaces Spark Program is a kind of accelerator that will select digital influencers. Those selected will be assisted with financial resources and opportunities to expand the audience, including space between ads on the social network.

The mentoring period is three months and is valid for those who are already carrying out conversations or have just started a project at Espaços. “We are looking for emerging creators who are passionate about the live social audio format and are interested in creating recurring programming in Spaces,” says the project’s disclosure.

*unmutes* today we’re opening the application process for the Twitter Spaces Spark Program what’s that? it’s an initiative for creators who are excited about the future of social audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/4zay8uvao8 — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) October 12, 2021

Spaces, which is called Spaces in the original in English, is the feature that took the place of the old Fleets at the top of the mobile app. It was launched to compete against the Clubhouse, which has already lost much of the interest it aroused a few months ago.

To participate, you must first complete a registration on the platform’s own website. Social network representatives will contact those selected for the next steps with further guidance.