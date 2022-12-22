Twitter Is Storming Paparazzi As The Documentary Series “Harry and Meghan” Shows Footage of Diana Fighting With The Media

The royal family is always up to its ears in a quagmire of scandalous disputes and negative reviews. Most of them are based on numerous speculations by the media and publishing houses with paparazzi on every corner around a scapegoat member. The aggravating consequences of being at the top of the British tabloids became known to the world after the tragic life story of Princess Diana. Whatever it was, her personal life continued to affect her until her last breath. To this was added the harassment of the press, which did not give her time to rest.

After going through the same thing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the need to solve the problem in their Netflix documentary series. With all the facts and evidence that was provided, it was quite clear that the Duchess of Sussex was about to become the next Diana until Prince Harry made the decision to withdraw from the royal family. Speaking about their own struggles, the Sussex couple found themselves deeply involved with Princess Diana.

Twitter Attis is concerned about viral footage with Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

As a tribute, as well as as a live broadcast of how far the British press can go, Harry and Meghan showed the world several unprecedented video clips with Lady Diana. In the shared footage, the former Princess of Wales was seen fighting the paparazzi and spreading the media from her family. One segment even showed an estranged princess pushing the cameras away from Harry and William, who were just toddlers at the time of recording.

I believe every word H&M are saying on Netflix about RF, UK tabloids & paparazzi.

They did it to Diana. It will be the end of Monarchy if the Palace continues to feed nasty stories about Harry & Meghan to the media to protect Charles, Camilla & William pic.twitter.com/3uW7oJuVUy — Yarnie (@TweetingYarnie) December 14, 2022

Prince Harry really said if the BBC will silence my mother because of my father and brother, I'm gonna give her her voice back on the largest streaming platform in the world.

He is Princess Diana's heir.#HarryandMeghanNetflix pic.twitter.com/opyBYhf8ux — Alexis( sowing discord in the west) (@ArchewellBaby) December 15, 2022

The obsessive hatred of Meghan Markle is sickening to watch. The racism, misogyny, contempt and resentment for her means that people are deliberately overlooking the autonomy of Harry to leave his toxic situation to seek safety from what he knows happened to his own Mum. — Dr. Jessica Taylor (@DrJessTaylor) December 15, 2022

Looking at the same thing, there was a huge outrage on social media that lost its cool over the footage. While the British tabloids continue their outright war with members of the royal family, Twitter supporters strike back harder. Tweeters stormed the platform, expressing their extreme disgust and alarm at the feeding frenzy. While some have called on other senior members of the royal family to support the press, others have openly expressed their disapproval of such ill-treatment and torture.

Although some of them weighed the same issue from a different point of view and showed their indifference to Lady Diana and her family.

Cringing so hard at Harry and Meghan’s Netflix Volume 2 narrative: They were just too popular and too successful that the Royal Family conspired with the media to bring them down.

Because the Queen was so angry Meghan got a front-page picture on the Daily Telegraph. Puh-lease! — Dan Wootton (@danwootton) December 15, 2022

Finally steeled myself to watch Harry & Meghan Netflix series for coverage & it is so much worse than I imagined. The self-pity, the emotional manipulation. Don’t know how she convinced him this cheap celluloid melodrama would win public over. Just embarrassing through & through. — Megan Basham (@megbasham) December 21, 2022

On what grounds do you stand? Are you on the side of the British media or do you think Lady Diana is tired of it?