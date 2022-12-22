Twitter Is Storming Paparazzi As The Documentary Series “Harry and Meghan” Shows Footage of Diana Fighting With The Media

By
Adam Woods
-
0

The royal family is always up to its ears in a quagmire of scandalous disputes and negative reviews. Most of them are based on numerous speculations by the media and publishing houses with paparazzi on every corner around a scapegoat member. The aggravating consequences of being at the top of the British tabloids became known to the world after the tragic life story of Princess Diana. Whatever it was, her personal life continued to affect her until her last breath. To this was added the harassment of the press, which did not give her time to rest.

 

After going through the same thing, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle felt the need to solve the problem in their Netflix documentary series. With all the facts and evidence that was provided, it was quite clear that the Duchess of Sussex was about to become the next Diana until Prince Harry made the decision to withdraw from the royal family. Speaking about their own struggles, the Sussex couple found themselves deeply involved with Princess Diana.

Twitter Attis is concerned about viral footage with Princess Diana and Prince Harry.

As a tribute, as well as as a live broadcast of how far the British press can go, Harry and Meghan showed the world several unprecedented video clips with Lady Diana. In the shared footage, the former Princess of Wales was seen fighting the paparazzi and spreading the media from her family. One segment even showed an estranged princess pushing the cameras away from Harry and William, who were just toddlers at the time of recording.

Looking at the same thing, there was a huge outrage on social media that lost its cool over the footage. While the British tabloids continue their outright war with members of the royal family, Twitter supporters strike back harder. Tweeters stormed the platform, expressing their extreme disgust and alarm at the feeding frenzy. While some have called on other senior members of the royal family to support the press, others have openly expressed their disapproval of such ill-treatment and torture.

Although some of them weighed the same issue from a different point of view and showed their indifference to Lady Diana and her family.

On what grounds do you stand? Are you on the side of the British media or do you think Lady Diana is tired of it?

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here