Twitter is reversing the way retweets work

Twitter will no longer automatically show the quoted tweet when you tweet something. The change in the way Retweets work started in October, before the 2020 US Presidential Election. With this change, Twitter aimed to encourage people to tweet and spread information more thoughtfully.

“We don’t believe this is happening in practice,” Twitter shared in a series of tweets. said. “The use of Quote Tweets has increased, but 45 percent of them contained one-word affirmations, and 70 percent had less than 25 characters.” In addition, Twitter saw a 20 percent drop in retweets and quote tweets while the automatic quote tweet prompt was in place.

While the changes to the retweets were in place, you didn’t have to type anything in the visible quote tweet. Leaving the text field blank and pressing the retweet button here allows you to share this tweet with your followers without any attachments from you. However, it seems that the change to retweets did not do exactly what Twitter wanted, so the company is reverting the way retweets work.



