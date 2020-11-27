Twitter is removing a feature; one improves another!

Twitter mostly announced the new Fleets feature. Adding the popular feature that is actively used on platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp, Twitter came to the fore with the problems faced by users with this feature. Working towards the solution of this problem, Twitter was most recently working on the “dislike tweets” feature and “voice calls in groups”. Now, in its Web side version, Twitter is removing Lists and focusing on improving topic tags. Here are the new features Twitter is working on:

There are many details among the new features that Twitter is working on.

Twitter has decided to try something again. Go through the least design changes in social media networks. Twitter is now uplifted in terms of developing innovations. Let’s take a look at how Twitter removes Lists on the Web side first. This new step, reported by Jane Manchun Wong, who reports innovations on the application side, turns into a new topics section. In other words, the lists are not completely removed, they change their form.

There are new “topics” sections where you can choose the topics that interest you and find tweets about them. In addition, there is a connect section. This section is mainly coming to enable you to communicate with people who can share the same interests as you. These features are coming for the desktop version of Twitter. Another innovation is coming for the mobile version.

Subject tweets are becoming more visible to users. This means users won’t need to navigate to a specific section to access these tweets. It seems that these “tweets that may interest you” will appear in the interruption while browsing your home page.



