Twitter is more ‘honest’ after Trump ban, says study

According to a study by the American company Zignal Labs, Twitter is more ‘honest’ in the last two weeks after Donald Trump’s ban from the network. The survey claims a nearly 73% reduction in misleading tweets and false news about alleged election fraud in favor of Joe Biden in 2020. Trump is banned from several social networks after inciting the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

Trump is considered responsible for spreading misleading information across major social media about the results of the last U.S. election, claiming that Joe Biden would have won by defrauding votes around the country – without presenting tangible evidence and contradicting facts. The controversial stance of the current president of the United States, already at the end of his term, was used as a justification for attacking his government’s headquarters by his constituency.

In response, several social networks have spoken out and applied restrictive measures against Trump. On Twitter, the American president received a temporary 12-hour restriction and, after further analysis, was permanently suspended from the platform.

In this sense, the study carried out by Zignal Labs shows the importance of the restrictive measure to minimize the spread of misleading information and false news: currently, there are about 688 thousand conversations about the alleged electoral fraud, a number that in spite of a large contrast directly with the total previous, 2.5 million tweets.

Similarly, the stance adopted by Facebook and Instagram seems to have the same goal, as Mark Zuckerberg explains in an official post: “We believe that the risks of allowing the president to continue using our services during this period are simply too great,” he justifies. Currently, Trump is restricted or banned from Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, Snapchat, Twitch, TikTok, among others.