Twitter is implementing phone features on the web version

This week Twitter started releasing an update to all users who browse the social network through its application for Android and iOS. With this update, it is possible to determine – before posting a tweet – which group of people can respond to the post.

Now, this update has also been released for the web version of the application, which can be accessed by a computer, for example, or by the mobile browser.

Along with this function, the social network has released some other features. Check out the complete ad changelog for the web version of the app:

Brand Likes: Charming and personalized animations for the Twitter like button in Tweets containing specific hashtags. Try #BlackJoy and #AlwaysProud now!

Card previews in the composer: When writing Tweets or DMs with links to external sources, you will now see a preview of the card generated directly in the text field!

Conversation controls: We’ve tested, you tweeted and we’re launching the ability to chat with exactly who you want for everyone. When writing a tweet, you will have the option to allow responses for everyone, the people you follow, or just the people you mentioned.

Quick access to the DM: we launched the DMs drawer for Twitter in widths in widescreen windows. Quickly access your DM conversations without having to navigate to the DM screen.

Disconnected design: we updated the design of the disconnected experience by bringing side navigation with quick access to “Explore” and “Settings”.

Uninteresting topics: Tired of us recommending a topic you’re not interested in? You can now drop the topic and we will not recommend it again.

Topic pages: You can now see a timeline of tweets about a topic. Try it by clicking on a topic name.

DMs: Adjusted the size of the Twemoji rendered without text in DM conversations.

Performance: Reduced the size of the code needed to run the site for most users. This should help the site load faster, especially on slower connections.

Performance: improved browsing speed for external content on certain browsers.

Retweets with comments: We made several updates to the Retweets with comments experience. Updated the Tweet details screen to display “Retweets” or “Retweets with comments” as a label for Retweets. Added a pivot for unsupported Tweets to allow navigation to the Retweet timeline with comments. We are currently experimenting with splitting Retweets with comments into their own Tweet statistics in the Tweet details and updating the verbiage to include “Quote”.

Topic descriptions: we’ve added descriptions to some topics. This should help to provide more context on the topic’s topic.

Among the features, perhaps the most interesting for users are the possibility to be able to select who can reply to a tweet and the drawer for DMs, which is positioned in the bottom right corner of the social network screen. Other visual changes, such as the custom icons to “like” a tweet, also give a more pleasant browsing experience for the web version of the application.



