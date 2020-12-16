Twitter is closing Periscope, live broadcasts will continue

Twitter announced that it will shut down the Periscope service. However, Twitter will continue to stream live video via the Live Broadcast feature integrated into the main Twitter app.

“Periscope is in an unsustainable maintenance mode and it has been for a while,” the company wrote in a blog post on the subject. said. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen usage decline, and we know that the cost of supporting the application will only continue to increase over time.”

While Periscope will remain open until March, the company has begun blocking new account registrations with the latest app updates available today. Users will have the opportunity to download an archive containing both Periscope videos and data before the application is closed next year. In addition, the Periscope website will continue to serve as a “read-only archive of public broadcasts”.

In addition, Periscope will alleviate the company’s needs for followers to apply to be among the “Super Broadcasters”, where they reward their tips with tips. Broadcasters will have until April 30, 2021, to finish their tip payments.

Twitter bought Periscope in March 2015, before live streaming services were still popular. Moreover, the service was not yet operational. Periscope, with all the power behind Twitter’s considerable social presence, was due to launch later that month. However, despite the popularity of Periscope at the time, media like Twitch or YouTube became more popular live streaming media with the contribution of the actors.

Twitter integrated the live broadcast feature into the main Twitter application with a feature defined as “powered by Periscope” in December 2016. Since then “many of Periscope’s core features” have been brought to Twitter Live. The fact that Periscope will not continue to operate as a separate service will allow it to better focus on further developing this live streaming functionality in the future.



