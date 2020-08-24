Twitter intervened with Donald Trump again!

Twitter restricted a tweet sent by US President Donald Trump on Twitter on August 23. “This tweet violated the Twitter Rules on citizenship and electoral integrity.” warning pops up.

In addition, Twitter quoted this tweet from its official account and “We placed a public interest statement in this Tweet because it made misleading health claims that could deter people from participating in the vote.” shared.

Twitter Donald Trump bickering continues

Donald Trump’s tweet addresses the risk that voter security may be violated when people vote by mail and a voter may cast more than one vote. In addition, Trump expresses his concern that a sterilized environment cannot be created regarding the virus.

Trump, who showed a great reaction against the Democrats, came to the fore again with this tweet. The ongoing postal voting debates in America cannot leave Republican party representative President Trump silent.

Twitter soon took action against Trump’s tweet. It stated that it allowed this tweet to remain accessible on the site and restricted retweets, likes and comments.

We are all familiar with Twitter’s earlier warnings against Trump’s tweets. However, the striking part here was that this tweet was restricted with a warning notice.



