Twitter: How to Post Tweets That Disappear in 24 Hours

The new Twitter function allows you to compose temporary messages that will self-delete, such as Instagram Stories.

One of the best things about Instagram Stories or Instagram Stories is precisely their ephemeral nature. It is about content that will disappear, that you can upload but you don’t have to worry that it will stay in your ‘feed’. And this is the idea behind ‘Fleet’, the new Twitter function and a mix of the concept of its messages with the programmed obsolescence and interface of Stories or Snapchat.

Twitter Fleets Premiere

You can make text, photo or video fleets, react to Tweets, and customize your fleets with various background and text options. To share a Tweet on a Fleet tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share on a Fleet”. Then write the comment you want, either text and / or emojis. According to the social network, “soon the stickers and the live broadcast will be available on Fleets” as well.

Your followers can see your fleets at the top of their timeline. Anyone who can see your full profile can also see your fleets from your profile page. If you have direct messages open, anyone can reply to your fleets. And if you want to reply to a Fleet, tap on it to send a direct message or an emoji to the author, and continue the conversation in your direct messages.

An easier way to participate in conversations

According to Twitter, “The Fleets will be updated over time with new features, based on your feedback.” The idea behind this feature is to encourage participation, because “we have learned that Fleets have helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation. People who have had Fleets available have joined more conversations on Twitter. While people who were new to Twitter found that fleets are an easier way to share what is on their mind. ”

Because they disappear from sight after a day, the Fleets have helped “people feel more comfortable sharing personal and occasional thoughts, opinions and feelings.” If you open Twitter and still don’t have the option to use them, it’s a matter of a few days, as Fleets is having a staggered world premiere on Twitter’s Android and iOS apps.



