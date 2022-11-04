Twitter Has Thoughts After Megyn Kelly Calls Out Meghan Markle for Calling Prince Harry Her “Husband”

If you wondered why #MeghansHusband was trending on Twitter …

On the November 1 episode of her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show, the media personality mentioned that she was “annoyed” by the way Meghan Markle addresses Prince Harry. She made fun of the former “Force Majeure” actress by dramatically saying “my husband” before continuing:

We get it, you caught a gorilla. Congratulations, you got a big bear. You want us to know. We know.

But apparently, not “all of us” are confused by this phrase, as Megyn Kelly claimed, because Twitter exploded in support of the couple. The hashtag #MeghansHusband was trending a few days after the interview aired, as fans shared photos of the famous couple who were quite adorable together. Many, like this man, noted Prince Harry’s loving look at Meghan Markle:

Another fan noted that Prince Harry clearly outlined his priorities — he first decided to become Meghan’s husband — when the family moved to California:

Another repeated this statement, recalling the couple’s magnificent wedding and saying that everyone deserves a partner who will put his wife and children first:

Marital pride seems to go both ways, as one fan shared a video clip in which Prince Harry calls Meghan Markle “my wife.”

The former news anchor has been a vocal critic of Meghan Markle in the past. She has faced accusations of racism, including the cancellation of NBC’s Megyn Kelly Today talk show after she made controversial statements about using blackface in Halloween costumes. Many Twitter users who commented on Megyn Kelly’s podcast thought there was a tinge of “racism” in the presenter’s complaints about the Archetypes podcast’s use of the word “my husband”, and one fan said:

In the end, it seemed that many people just didn’t understand what was going on. Prince Harry is the husband of a graduate of the “Deal or no Deal” program, so why wouldn’t she call him that? This fan thinks it’s “stupid” to get upset about it:

Whether you agree or disagree with Megyn Kelly, she seems to have hit a sore spot with a number of fans of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. You can hear from Kelly on The Megan Kelly Show podcast or from Meghan Markle on her Archetypes podcast. In addition, do not forget to check which TV shows will premiere in the near future, in our TV program for 2022.