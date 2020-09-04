Twitter has relaunched its data archive download service

Twitter users have started to benefit from the data archive download service they have been deprived of for a while. The microblogging service suspended this feature about two months ago to prevent possible hacking attempts.

To use this service, you need to follow Settings> Account> Twitter Data steps. Users can submit their requests by typing their passwords under the “Download an archive of your data” section on the screen that appears here. Mobile application users need to go to the mobile website for this.

The archive takes some time to prepare. Twitter notifies users when archives are ready to download via notification and e-mail. It is worth noting that this waiting period can exceed 1 hour.

Twitter had suspended the data archive download feature with reasonable concerns. The hackers who took over the accounts of names like Barack Obama, Bill Gates, Elon Musk and Joe Biden not only attempted Bitcoin scams; It also had access to some Twitter data archives. After the occurrence of this situation, access to data archives was temporarily suspended.



