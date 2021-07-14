Twitter Gives Up On ‘Fleets’, Their Stories-Style Posts

Twitter: As of the 3rd of August, Twitter will no longer display Fleets, its version of temporary Stories-style posts, at the top of its main page. The company announced this Wednesday (14) that it will disable the function, launched just 8 months ago, due to lack of use and general adoption.

With the change, users will only see active “Twitter Spaces”, audio rooms similar to those found in the Clubhouse. The resources previously present in Fleets will be incorporated to the post composer, allowing the editing of texts and collages of animated stickers, the stickers.

Twitter Product Vice President Ilya Brown commented on the decision: “We were hoping that Fleets would help more people feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter,” he explains, “but since we introduced Fleets to everyone , we haven’t seen an increase in the number of new people joining the conversation with Fleets as we expected,” he ponders.

However, Brown explains that reviewing features is important for the platform’s growth. “If we’re not evolving our approach and cutting back on resources every now and then — we’re not taking too much risk,” he says, “we’ll continue to build new ways to engage in conversations, listening to feedback and shifting direction when there’s a better way to serve. people using Twitter,” he concludes.

technical difficulties

Twitter has been facing, for some years, the challenge of inserting new users in the “conversation” of the social network, that is, in the creation of new tweets. As The Verge website points out, beginners tend to just consume publications from other accounts, failing to manifest themselves as expected.

Like the “Twitter Spaces” function, Fleets was yet another attempt by the platform to adapt to the competition and attract new “active” users. However, unlike recent audio rooms, temporary posts did not appeal to users from the start, possibly due to the format’s “saturation” due to its use in various social networks.

Now known as “Stories”, the format was initially established by Snapchat, made even more popular by the variant offered on Instagram. Soon, the feature did not take long to arrive on other social networks, such as Facebook and even WhatsApp, a “reuse” that could be considered an excess for the original proposal of each platform.