Twitter Gets Strong Reaction, Announcing Paid Tweets

Twitter recently announced its new feature Super Tracking. Following the announcement, the platform users reacted strongly and shared their reactions with the hashtag #RIPTwitter.

Twitter shared some information about how the future of the platform will be at its recent Analyst Day event. One of the most striking statements at this event was that some posts may now be paid.

Basically, people who want it together with the new feature will be able to charge their followers for access to their content. Content producers will be able to charge a certain subscription fee from people to follow them. Twitter users did not like this situation.

Paid subscription to Twitter

The idea of ​​monetizing Twitter’s content and making money for content producers in the meantime is not actually a bad idea, but it is certain that the company will react for a while. Especially there will be confusion about the operation.

Especially the fact that the accounts with a large number of followers on Twitter already belong to celebrities and popular figures, creates the impression that the rich are richer and distance is placed in between. It is also known that people are used to using social media for free.