Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Criticizes Meta

Jack Dorsey, founder of popular social media platform Twitter, has made some criticisms about Meta’s failed cryptocurrency project Diem.

“Wasted Effort and Time”

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey made statements about Diem, the crypto money project that the leading social media platform Meta has been working on for a while. Dorsey criticized Meta in these statements, saying that the work for Diem was “wasted effort and time” and that he should focus his efforts on “making Bitcoin more accessible to everyone.”

MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor interviewed Dorsey at his company’s “Bitcoin for Corporations 2022” conference on Tuesday about how companies can integrate and use Bitcoin (BTC).

Dorsey said that while Facebook probably started Diem for “the right reasons,” it should have used an open-ended protocol like Bitcoin rather than trying to create its own currency.

Dorsey also made the following statements in the continuation of his statements;

“Everything about Libra and then Diem, I think there’s a ton of lessons to be learned there. I hope they learned a lot, but I think a lot of effort and time wasted.

Those two or three years, or how long, could be spent making Bitcoin more accessible to more people around the world.”

Twitter’s criticism of its more popular and successful social media counterpart should perhaps come as no surprise. So much so that since leaving his post as Twitter CEO in November last year, Dorsey has made it clear that he plans to make Bitcoin the focus of his new company, Block.

Dorsey added that making BTC more accessible would benefit many of Meta’s products, particularly referring to Facebook Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp.

“We have this open network right now. And it can be used. Not accessible to everyone, but usable. The easier, the faster we make it, the more accessible we make it, the better everything will be. Including everything Facebook aims to do with Libra.”

Meta Gives Up on Diem

In 2019, Facebook (now branded as Meta Platforms) released today the whitepaper for Libra, its long-awaited crypto-based financial infrastructure project. However, after a series of regulatory hurdles and poor PR that forced the project to rebrand as Diem in December 2020, it had a bad ending.

Meta officially announced that it would sell Diem’s ​​intellectual property and other assets to Silvergate Capital Corporation for a total value of $182 million on January 31, 2022, and officially canceled the project on February 1.