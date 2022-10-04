Twitter Finds the Perfect NFL Coaches for Ryan Reynolds, Chris Evans, Rock and Others to Play in the Movie

Ryan Reynolds as NFL coach Matt Lafleur, how does that sound? The Twitter page did the same. The CBS Sports Digital Pick Six Podcast page mainly covers NFL news, and in the thread they compiled a list of famous NFL coaches, as well as coaches who match their personalities. The list consists of everyone from the comical Kevin James as Sean Payton to Chris Evans as Sean McVeigh.

NFL coaches are known to have very unique personalities. In fact, the fans are crazy not only about the players, but also about the coach of the team. Several Hollywood films about the NFL have been made, including the 1999 film starring Al Pacino “Every Sunday” and the 2000 film “Remember the Titans” starring Denzel Washington. If any film about coaches is made in the future, the following list will be a good source to choose from.

The publication compiled a general list of 10 celebrities and NFL coaches whom they could play in a movie.

Ryan Reynolds and Matt Lafleur

Matt is the head football coach of the Greenbay Packers in the National Football League.

“Deadpool” actor Ryan Reynolds recently acquired the Welsh football team Wrexham AFC. This required a lot of knowledge about how the field works. The actor’s reserved but focused character would make him an ideal candidate for the role of Matt Lafleur.

Moreover, they both have noticeably similar smiles and dark hair.

Cliff Kingsbury and Ryan Gosling

Cliff is the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals NFL team, and is also known for his good looks.

The coach bears a resemblance to the hero of the “Diary of Memory” Ryan Gosling, as the coach already knows. Gosling was part of the 2000 film Remember the Titans, which was based on American football.

Mike Tomlin and Omar Epps

Tomlin is the head coach of the NFL club Pittsburgh Steelers.

House MD actor Omar Epps is the perfect doppelganger for coach Mike Tomlin, to the point that they look like relatives. In fact, in the House series, another character tells Dr. Eric Foreman a joke inspired by Tomlin, played by Epps.

Bill Belichick and Robert De Niro

Bill Belichick is the head coach of the New England Patriots.

He may seem cold, persistent and not very optimistic, but he is still considered one of the most successful coaches in the world. Robert De Niro is also a veteran actor who holds leading positions in his field. In fact, the Godfather actor’s personality is also quite reserved and quiet until something pushes him to talk, because once he gets angry, it can be quite intense.