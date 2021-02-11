Twitter explores allowing the use of bitcoin

Twitter’s financial chief, Ned Segal, confirmed that the company is in discussions about whether or not to adopt bitcoin as a form of payment, including cryptocurrency in the social network’s balance sheet. The information was revealed in an interview with the CNBC channel.

“We did a lot of initial thinking thinking about how we could pay employees if they asked to be in bitcoin, how we could pay a supplier if they asked to be paid in bitcoin and if we need to have bitcoin on our balance sheet,” said the executive.

At least for now, no related measures have been announced by the platform.

Tesla recently acquired the equivalent of $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin, taking advantage of the increase in price and disclosure regarding the cryptocurrency in January 2021.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is an avowed fan of the cryptocurrency and said in 2018 that it “will surpass the dollar and become a universal currency”.