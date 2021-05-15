Twitter Expected Feature Leaked

Twitter, which recently activated the tip feature, came up with a new feature. Jane Machung Wong, who reverse engineered the Twitter and leaked new features, leaked details about the subscription service developed by the company.

Twitter subscription service is coming: Twitter Blue

Stating that the company will introduce the subscription system called Twitter Blue, Jane Manchun Wong stated that it will appear with a price tag of $ 2.99 per month. Subscription benefits include Tweet undo and Tweet collections.

Stating that Twitter is working on a tiered subscription system, Wong announced that the company will add features according to the wage scale. The company, which has come to the fore with the new features it has introduced recently, recently bought the company Scroll.

Scroll, which offers a service to remove the advertisements of the websites on the system with a fee of 5 dollars per month, is actively used by thousands of people. It has been announced that the service that sends e-mails to the current and noteworthy issues on Twitter in the Scroll after the purchase has been stopped.

Twitter is calling their upcoming Subscription Service “Twitter Blue”, priced at $2.99/month for now, including paid features like: Undo Tweets: https://t.co/CrqnzIPcOH Collections: https://t.co/qfFfAXHp1o pic.twitter.com/yyMStpCkpr — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 15, 2021

Presenting its 2021 first quarter report last month, Twitter earned approximately $ 68 million from $ 1.04 billion in revenue. It is not yet known when the company, which plans to double its revenues thanks to its subscription and tip features, will activate its new feature.