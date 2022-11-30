Twitter Ends COVID Disinformation Policy Led by Elon Musk

As it became known, last week Twitter stopped its policy of misinformation about COVID under the new leadership of Elon Musk.

A new statement on the social network’s website revealed that since November 23, it has stopped investigating accounts allegedly spreading misinformation about the pandemic.

According to The Guardian, users noticed the update this week and saw the following update made to the website’s online rules: “As of November 23, 2022, Twitter no longer applies a policy of providing misleading information about COVID-19.”

As of September 2022, Twitter has blocked more than 11,000 accounts for misinformation related to the pandemic.

In action, the policy used a “five-warning system” for the accounts under investigation, with the company looking for accounts that contained “obviously false or misleading” information that could lead to a significant risk of harm.”

Elsewhere on Twitter, Elon Musk said hate speech on the website has decreased since its takeover in October.

Earlier it was reported that the use of anti-Semitic, homophobic, racist and transphobic expressions increased dramatically after Musk took over Twitter.

According to a study by the Network Infection Research Institute, the number of cases of using the N-word on Twitter has increased by almost 500 percent. “The facts show that the attackers are trying to check the restrictions on Twitter. Several posts on 4chan encourage users to amplify derogatory insults,” the institute writes.

However, sharing slides from the company’s recent speech, Musk said that, according to internal sources, “the impressions of hate speech are lower.” The attached line graph shows that more than 10 million tweets containing one or more insults were made the day after Musk took over Twitter, but in recent days that number has dropped to just over 2.5 million.

Despite firing several top managers immediately after the Twitter takeover and laying off thousands of employees in the following weeks, Musk also confirmed that Twitter is recruiting employees.

Last week, Musk also allegedly told the remaining Twitter employees that they should “work long hours with high intensity” or leave the company.