Twitter delivers official government account to Biden

With the inauguration of the new president of the United States scheduled to take place in January, the transition team has already received control of the @POTUS account from Twitter. However, President Joe Biden must gain an entirely new profile with zero followers.

According to Twitter, there will be no automatic transfer of followers following the former @POTUS of the Trump administration. The idea of ​​the social network is to give users the option to continue to follow or not to follow the new Biden government accounts.

Twitter also clarifies that this change will not affect the personal accounts of President Trump, who currently has 88 million followers. The decision is also valid for Biden’s profile.

In an official statement sent to the press, Twitter explained:

Official accounts will not automatically retain your current followers. Instead, Twitter will notify the followers of these accounts to place them in the context that the content will be archived (current Trump administration account) and allow them the option to follow new Biden administration accounts. For example, people following @WhiteHouse will be notified that the account has been registered as @ WhiteHouse45 and will have the option to follow the new White House account.

The social network amends confirming that the other institutional accounts will also be transferred over the next few days. In addition, the special treatment that Trump has been receiving will be finalized as soon as his term ends.



