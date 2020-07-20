Twitter deletes Trump video after Linkin Park complaint

Last Saturday (18), Twitter blocked a post retweeted by the President of the United States, Donald Trump. This time, the reason was not the incitement of violence or the sharing of fake news, but the use of copyrighted music.

The message in question contained a video related to the Trump campaign for the next elections, which included the song “In The End”, by the band Linkin Park. Originally posted by the White House’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, the record was removed a few hours later, starting to display the message: “This video has been disabled due to a complaint from the copyright owner.”

The next day, the rock band used their official profile on the social network to justify the request. In the message, the group says it does not support Trump, in addition to saying that it does not authorize the use of his songs by the politician’s campaign.

Linkin Park did not and does not endorse Trump, nor authorize his organization to use any of our music. A cease and desist has been issued.

The request to remove the post was made by the company Machine Shop Entertainment, which belongs to Linkin Park. It was based on the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA), a US law that criminalizes copyright infringement committed over the internet.

Recent Twitter issues

In the past few months, Donald Trump has had some of his posts removed or flagged by Twitter. One of the problems happened in May, when the platform classified his messages as inaccurate, in which he commented on the postal vote in California.

Also in May, more tweets from the president were flagged, this time in support of violence. In the message, him criticized protests against racism after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, threatening to send military troops to suppress the demonstrations.

Regarding the unauthorized use of music in his campaigns, him has had problems with more artists and bands, including Brian May (Queen), Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Elton John, Tom Petty and Rolling Stones, among others.

