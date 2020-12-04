Twitter Decides To Unplug The ‘Twttr’ It Is Testing

Twitter announced that it has unplugged the application called twttr, where experimental features are tested. Twttr, which has already been experienced by very few users, will not be experienced by any new users as of now. The company says it is in the process of deciding how to test new features.

Twitter, one of the most widely used social networks in the world, was testing its experimental features on an application called “twttr”. The features tested in this application, which is open to users, were offered to the stable version after a while. However, this will change now. Because Twitter announced that it decided to unplug the twttr application.

twttr has been in active use since 2019. In fact, Twitter’s design changes, which can be considered new, and even the feature that connects the responses of the users with lines, one under the other, was tested on twttr first. However, twttr, which apparently has very few users, no longer meets the needs of the platform. Nothing has been tested on this application for a long time. As such, the company decided to kill twttr.

The company thinks how the period after twttr should be

Speaking on the subject, a Twitter spokesperson said that new features will continue to be tested and available, and they are currently working on how this process will work. According to the spokesperson, after the company has decided on its potential steps after twttr, it will take action and continue to test new features in this way.

Normally, unplugging a service was done on a schedule. However, Twitter did not do anything like that for its experimental application. Because, in the statements made by the company, it is stated that twttr has come to the end and will not work from now on. Possibly existing twttr users will be able to run the latest version of the experimental application, but no new users will be able to participate in this service. Twttr, which already has very few users, will be deleted from history.



