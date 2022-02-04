Twitter Debuts The Dislike Feature: How It Works

Twitter: Remember the downvote test we started seeing on Twitter last summer? Well, the social network is expanding its test of the “downvote” button as announced today, so if you see this button already implemented on your Twitter, congratulations, it means that you are one of the “select group of users around the world” that is right now testing it before it reaches the social network en masse.

Twitter Downvote

The company said it had received a “positive response” from its initial experiments last July. “We’ve learned a lot about the types of answers you don’t find relevant and we’re expanding this test: more of you on the web and soon on iOS and Android will have the option to downvote answers.”

But, if I downvote something, will it be reflected in my profile? Will it be known what I have been? Privacy continues to be an essential issue in one of the social networks with the most toxic users, and therefore the number of negative votes that an answer receives will not be visible to the public, and therefore the negative votes of users will only be visible to them.

But, which icon will we end up with?

In the first round of testing, Twitter offered different versions of the downvoting button. The designs were displayed in pairs:

Two of them include two circles, one with a positive (+) sign and one with a negative (-) sign.

Another pair shows the Like heart as positive and keeps the circle with the negative sign

The third pair consists of thumbs voting: up if it’s relevant and down if it’s not – exactly the same as on other networks like YouTube

Twitter hasn’t said whether the new global tests will offer the same options, but it has noted that most users “clicked the down arrow…because the answer was perceived as offensive, or because they perceived it as not relevant.” , or both”. Downvoting has also become the most common way people use to flag content they don’t want to see, the company added.

Likes, dislikes, downvotes, and reaction emojis are often cited by critics of social media as features that can make conversations better or more toxic. So far, according to Twitter, the experiment has been positive. “People who have tried downvoting agree that it improves the quality of conversations on Twitter,” Twitter Safety said. “We’re excited to see what others have to say as it becomes available to more people.”