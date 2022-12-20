Twitter Criticizes King Charles For Giving a Family Heirloom to Kate Middleton, Not Meghan Markle

In the Netflix show, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made clear how the two royal daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, treated the British media and members of the royal family differently. After the accusations, the 2018 incident resurfaced on Twitter. Fans were reminded of the Duke and Duchess’ first state dinner in Fiji, where King Charles III refused Markle permission to wear the royal taira.

Meghan is wearing a full-length blue cape dress by SAAFiYA and diamonds for tonight’s State Dinner with Fiji’s President Maj Gen Jioji Konrote at the @Grand_Pac_Hotel Lovely pics by @ianvogler pic.twitter.com/JAmYocyD1v — Emily Nash (@emynash) October 23, 2018

At a dinner in October 2018, Meghan Markle was happy to wear a family heirloom. However, then the Prince of Wales refused this, as he considered that the jewelry “reminds of a bygone era” and is too “extravagant” for such an occasion. “Meghan didn’t understand all this because she was new to the role and that’s why Prince Charles told her it wasn’t right,” a source told the Daily Mail. However, Kate Middleton did not receive the same orders. Twitter users were reminded of the fiasco, and they mentioned it to urge the king to be biased.

King Charles had different rules for Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended an event at the Grand Pacific Hotel in 2018, Prince William and Kate Middleton enjoyed a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace. On this occasion, the princess stunned in a Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara. The incident clearly shows that King Charles treated Markle and Middleton differently. When the incident went viral on social media following the release of the documentary series, many royal fans criticized the monarch for making Markle feel inferior and unwanted in the family.

Honestly I’m glad she never wore that stuff. It’s cursed — Dawn Davenport (@DawnDavenportXO) December 17, 2022

Meghan didn't need a Crown. She a Natural Queen and Guess who got the most views. It wasn't the one in the Crown. It was the without it — TeeMichelle57 (@TeeMichelle57) December 18, 2022

NO surprises here, Charlie's been pulling these awful disgusting stunts for how long now? He has a very big surprise coming to him, as a matter of fact things have already gotten started, but he doesn't realize it yet and neither does Willie (or Kate and Camilla) but they will. — Jeanne Myers (@jeanem) December 17, 2022

Meanwhile, the tiara was not the only family heirloom that Kate Middleton wore to a gala dinner at Buckingham Palace. The Princess of Wales complemented her blue floor-length dress with Queen Alexandra’s wedding necklace. She was also seen wearing a diamond-encrusted brooch with a small image of Queen Elizabeth II.

On the other hand, Meghan Markle chose a minimalistic look for her first official dinner. She was wearing a sky-blue floor-length dress and paired it with beautiful diamond earrings and a bracelet.

