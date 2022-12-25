Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have declared war on the royal family with their show “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix. The situation is likely to escalate as the Duke of Sussex prepares 400 pages of dynamite in the form of his memoir Spare. Meanwhile, fans are gradually transforming the fight between the royal family and the Sussex into Meghan Markle versus Kate Middleton.

Harry & Meghan. A Netflix Global Event.

Volume I: December 8

Volume II: December 15 pic.twitter.com/WpFzVEC7Yx — Netflix (@netflix) December 5, 2022

The two royal daughters-in-law have always been pitied against each other. However, the situation worsened, as in the documentary series Prince Harry and Meghan Markle openly discussed how Kate Middleton is more supportive of the British media and members of the royal family. Members of the royal family from California also suggested that the jealousy of the Prince and Princess of Wales took them away from the family. Amid all this chaos, fans came up with parallel pictures of Markle and Middleton to troll the latter.

Kate Middleton has been criticized for copying Meghan Markle

Since joining the royal family, Meghan Markle has been constantly accused of copying the late Queen Elizabeth II, the late Princess Diana and Kate Middleton. Royal experts often reproach Markle for copying the manners and outfits of popular royal ladies. However, a Twitter user proved that this is a false narrative. Fans came up with different cases when Kate Middleton wore the same outfits as her sister-in-law. Various photos of Middleton copying Markle were not liked by royal fans, and they criticized the Princess of Wales for trying to steal the image of the Duchess of Sussex.

That's how ruthless they're, first they wanted to copy the causes they champion but of course they couldn't, it involves real working so kate settled on clothes — Beckie0995 (@mindful0995) December 21, 2022

But how utterly humiliating that you have to cosplay the person you have been telling the world for three years is irrelevant just to get some notice/mention. 🤭😏 — Hope Brown #PrincessMeghanDoS (@garth7garth) December 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle couldn’t say anything nice about the Prince and Princess of Wales in their documents. Describing her first meeting with the couple, Markle said they were very cold and formal. In the second volume, the Duke of Sussex accused his brother of creating negative PR for Markle.

Sussex believe that Prince William and Kate Middleton could not digest their popularity and fame, especially after a tour of Australia in 2018. Thus, they decided to disable Markle by planting fakes in the media.

Whose side are you on in this fight between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton? Share it with us in the comments below.