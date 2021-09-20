Twitter crashed? Having access issues (Fixed)

Access complaints about Twitter, which provides instant service to millions of users, peaked in the last hour.

Access problems are reported for Twitter, which serves millions of users with its many functions. As of 2 p.m. on September 20, the number of reports of the platform crashing increased considerably. However, there is also a panic on other social media platforms.

Twitter came to the fore with access problems

Although some users say that Twitter is smooth, the number of users who say that the platform cannot be accessed is quite high. If you’re having trouble accessing Twitter in the last hours, it may be because of the platform, not you. However, we cannot make a definitive statement that the platform has crashed, as there are also users who say that they can access Twitter without any problems.

Update: It has been reported that the access issue on Twitter has been resolved.