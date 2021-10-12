Twitter Continues To Improve The Spaces Feature!

Twitter continues its work on Spaces, which it launched earlier this year. At this point, many conveniences are on the way!

Twitter came to the fore with the Spaces, Super Follow and Blue subscriptions it was working on this year. Now the company is working on adding a new Spaces tab on the web, as well as an option for users to subscribe to a newsletter.

The new features to be added to Twitter came from Nima Owji, who is known for revealing the new options of the application. Spaces first came to the mobile app earlier this year. After that, it experienced an expansion to the web version. On top of that, the company continues the development process of Spaces.

Twitter makes it easy to discover Spaces rooms

According to information from Nima Owji, a Spaces tab will appear on Twitter’s website in the future. This option is currently in testing with some Twitter users. The feature therefore makes it easier to explore the lively and planned Spaces rooms. This suggests that users can now search for them on the social network.

More users will be able to access live rooms

Twitter currently only highlights live rooms you follow. In this case, exploring the Spaces rooms created by other people gets a bit complicated. With these changes, it is within the plans to provide access to live rooms that more users like.

#Twitter is working on a feature to let you confirm your subscription to a @revue newsletter using the app. You won't have to check your inbox to confirm it, anymore! Really nice feature! pic.twitter.com/eww7lVmUDY — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) October 11, 2021

Nima Owji also noted in her note that Twitter is working on an option that would allow users to subscribe to newsletters directly from the app. Currently, the only way to subscribe to a newsletter is through the link to the user’s email. It looks like this will change in the future. It should also be noted that the social network’s newsletters are provided by Revue, which it acquired earlier this year.

What do you guys think about Twitter Spaces? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!