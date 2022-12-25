Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have heated up their enemies and caused a lot of indifference through their Netflix documentary series. With Archie and Princess Diana at the center of the action, the Duke and Duchess told the world exactly what was going on behind the closed doors of the palace. Starting with the exposure of the Institution and ending with the beating of everyone who was related to it, each of their revelations made headlines the next day. Although the love on the part of a few of their constant supporters has ceased to be unsurpassed.

Archie and Lilibet growing up surrounded by the love and protection of strong black women warms my heart. pic.twitter.com/fPQFk8oNbH — Cromwell (@Cromwell606) December 15, 2022

Among all the big names in the industry who support the Sussex, we always forget who they are most grateful to. Those who actually held on to them through fire and water, lived nearby, looked closer. Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, is one of those who has really been in their shoes to understand what it’s like. Next up was Archie’s first nanny, Lorraine Khumalo, another brave and affectionate colored woman whom the Sussex can never thank enough.

Twitter expressed gratitude to the silent ally of Harry and Meghan

Not all superheroes wear raincoats and masks, some had aprons and gloves. Khumalo was one of the few people Meghan Markle and Prince Harry trusted with their children. Judging by the loving video clips shown in the documentary series, Khumalo cherished and loved her family as her own. In the statement, the Duchess even claims that Khumalo not only took care of Archie, but also took very careful care of Meghan during her pregnancy with Lilibet. Meanwhile, fans were equally stunned and excited about it.

I love the nanny. — Terrylynn Dupree (@EvolvingAlways1) December 17, 2022

Archie is soooo cute here. This boy will grow up to be an awesome man someday. He was surrounded by diverse people, with respect and love. The value that was pass on to him will be a good tool for him to use to help people and make a difference. Let us all give him space. 😊 — Kitty Boom (@KittyBoom2x) December 17, 2022

“The documentary shows that she has a beautiful soul,” the fan wrote.

"she didn't just take care of Archie she took care of us"

H&M talking about Archie's nanny Lorren Khumalo.

❤️❤️❤️#HarryandMeghanonNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZG4enNZXLD — Jasmine Dotiwala (@jasminedotiwala) December 15, 2022

Lorren Khumalo, Prince Archie's nanny from zim, doing it the zim way 💪🏾#HarryandMegan pic.twitter.com/OqIwXqDT8e — NobbyStylez (@NorbertMarimo) December 15, 2022

In fact, legends even say that it was Lorraine who rescued Archie from a burning house shortly after the Duke and Duchess’ South African tour. People on Twitter addressed her the same way and took the moment to show sincere respect for her.

