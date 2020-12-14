Twitter buys video chat application Squad

Twitter announced that it has purchased the Squad application, which offers opportunities such as video chat and screen sharing. According to the news of TechCrunch site; Squad’s entire team will join Twitter, including founders Esther Crawford and Ethan Sutin.

In a statement on her personal Medium page, Crawford stated that Twitter aims to leverage Squad’s expertise in audio and video. Crawford expressed that they are excited to develop formats that enable fun and meaningful communication as a team. Twitter did not provide information about the terms of the agreement.

Esther Crawford’s statement also includes the following statements: “I hope our success will also encourage investors to put money into highly diverse teams. Because every success shows that these teams are a good investment. Support initiatives involving women and people from different ethnic backgrounds. This will save you money. ”

The usage rate of Squad increased by 1100 percent with the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, Twitter’s decision to close the Squad application can be considered as a surprise. As the app was shutting down as of December 12, it seems likely that Squad was taking advantage of the developer tools provided by Snap.

It won’t be a surprise if Twitter leverages the expertise of the Squad team to offer its own video chat service. However, there is no explanation about this issue from the micro blog service yet.



