Twitter buys Squad, where screen is shared

Social media giant Twitter announced in its statement that they purchased Squad, where users shared their screens with each other. However, it was stated that the Squad application will be completely closed with the agreement, and the team behind the application will join Twitter.

Social media giant Twitter announced in its statement that it has purchased a new application, Squad. The application called Squad, purchased by the company, allowed its users to simultaneously share their screens on mobile or desktop and make video calls.

With the incorporation of Squad into Twitter, it was also announced how developments will be experienced. Accordingly, Squad’s co-founders, CEO Esther Crawford, CTO Ethan Suting, and the rest of the team will start appearing in Twitter’s design, engineering and product divisions.

The application will close completely:

Even though Twitter has purchased Squad, the Squad application will not be included in Twitter. On the contrary, the application will be completely closed to use as of today. Apart from that, no details regarding the agreement made were shared from both sides. CEO Crawford shared on Twitter which role the Squad team will play on Twitter.

The Squad team joined Twitter “to expand the range of conversations people can have on the platform,” according to Esther Crawford’s post. Crawford also said the team “looks forward to creating new units that allow for fun, meaningful and engaging conversations.”

The Squad team, which Twitter has acquired, collected a total of $ 7.2 million in venture capital from First Round, Y Combinator, betaworks, Halogen Ventures, Dream Machine and many other investors. The use of the application had increased by 1,100%, according to the CEO’s statement, with the outbreak of the coronavirus.

While all this was happening, Twitter came up with a different event yesterday. A hint was found in the codes of the Twitter application that the live broadcast application Periscope will be shut down. This tip was showing the page where Twitter will redirect users for more information after announcing the shutdown of Periscope.



