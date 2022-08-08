Twitter Blue will give you early access to tweet editing

Twitter is apparently ready to roll out an “edit” feature for Twitter Blue subscribers. The ability to edit tweets is one of the most popular features on the platform. Over the years, Twitter has been inundated with requests for an edit button, but the company’s co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey flatly rejected the idea, saying that Twitter is unlikely to ever get this feature. However, the problem arose again during the scandal surrounding Elon Musk’s attempt to take over Twitter, when the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX hinted that he would very much like to introduce an edit button when he heads the company.

As for Twitter Blue, it’s a paid monthly subscription that was originally launched last year. The service offers exclusive access to premium features and is available on all platforms, including Android, iOS and the Internet. However, it is currently only available in a few countries, including the USA, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Twitter Blue was launched at $2.99 per month, but is now available at $4.99 per month in the US. Twitter Blue is not free of ads, which means that users still have to deal with ads in their channels, despite the monthly fee.

Related: How to Use Twitter Spaces on Your Desktop

Twitter may soon allow its premium Twitter Blue subscribers to edit their tweets. This is according to a message from programmer and well-known informant Alessandro Paluzzi, who posted a screenshot suggesting that Twitter is encouraging users to join Twitter Blue in order to get early access to the “Edit Tweet” feature. At this stage, little is known about how this feature will be implemented, but this is an important step for Twitter. Earlier, the company confirmed that the “edit” feature has been in development for some time, but has not yet named a time frame when it will finally be launched.

Edit button on Twitter

Although Twitter is working on an edit button, opinions about its value are mixed. Despite the skeptics, this feature has many high-ranking supporters, even apart from Elon Musk. That includes reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who repeatedly urged then-CEO Jack Dorsey to add an edit button. Kardashian first wrote about it in 2015 after claiming to have sent an email to Twitter to see if they could add an edit button to correct spelling and grammar mistakes. Then Kardashian brought up the issue again in 2018, when Dorsey admitted that he had talked about it with Kim and her ex-husband Kanye West on the latter’s birthday.

It’s worth noting that Twitter Blue already offers a “Undo Tweet” feature that allows users to view and make changes to their tweets for 60 seconds before they become public. However, once it becomes publicly available, it cannot be edited. Now that Twitter is likely to finally introduce the “Edit” button, it will be interesting to see how long the company will test this feature with Twitter Blue users before there is a wider rollout, or it will only be available to Twitter Blue subscribers.