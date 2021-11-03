Twitter Back To Instagram Link Preview

Twitter: Instagram links preview on Twitter is back! Starting this Wednesday (3), after nine years displaying only the URL address, Instagram posts shared on the social network will receive a preview. The feature will be available to all users on Android, iOS and web version soon. Both social networks are promoting the novelty.

“They said that would never happen… Twitter card previews start coming out TODAY,” says the tweet posted on the Instagram account. “Now when you share an Instagram link on Twitter, a preview of that post will appear.”

“If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it will appear as a photo preview card. Implemented on Android, iOS and the web”, says the Twitter announcement about the tool.

If you want to share your latest Instagram post on the Twitter timeline too, you’re in luck: now when you share a link to an IG post in a Tweet, it’ll show up as a card with a preview of the photo. Rolling out on Android, iOS, and web. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 3, 2021

Old quarrel

The feature was turned off in 2012, after Instagram was acquired by Meta, formerly Facebook. According to Kevin Systrom, Instagram founder and CEO at the time, the decision to remove the preview of Twitter posts was his, not Zuckerberg’s. The move was not well received by Twitter at the time, which turned off the ability to find friends on Twitter through Instagram’s contact list.

