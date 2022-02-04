Twitter Articles, The New Feature To Create Longer Messages

Twitter has made it much easier for its users to share their thoughts on the social network. It’s been a long time since it’s been possible to create messages of no less than 280 characters and it may still seem a bit short to some. But everything indicates that the firm is testing new things for the future, such as what are called Twitter articles, which are already in the testing phase.

Twitter Articles, the new microblogging app

Since its inception, Twitter has been characterized as a site where all kinds of impressions about what is happening and information in general are uploaded. There was only one rule: do not exceed the 140 characters allowed. Over time, it doubled the size of the messages and even made it easier for users to link each of the messages to create larger and larger ones.

But over time, the firm has provided new ways of communicating and creating content on the site. The latest evidence shown by Jane Manchun Wong, a security researcher and engineer, is that of a new section of the application called Twitter Articles. It would be one of the features that would help create much longer messages, although its use may be something very different.

The fact of not having a limit is very interesting for many users but what can also be seen is that it is possible to create these articles without limit for a group of users: the superfollowers. In other words, it can be a feature that content creators can monetize, something they can already do with Spaces.

There is still a lot to know if this feature will reach all users. This will go through an arduous testing process until the feature is well polished and seated in the app itself.