Twitter Announces Tests for Store Tab on Profile

Twitter announced this Wednesday (28) that it is testing a new tool that allows users to make products available on their profiles. The ‘Shop Module’, or Store in Module in free translation, will be available for profiles in the United States that are users of the iOS system.

The Modulo Store is a reserved space on the profile where the products would be displayed in a carousel. When tapping on a product, a tab opens where the user can have an overview of the store and even make a purchase without having to leave the application.

The social network had already tested some related functions in 2015, with the addition of the “Buy Now” button, product pages and collections. In a post on the company’s blog, Bruce Falk, Twitter’s product leader, says the studies were not taken forward at the time so the team could focus on other aspects of the network.

However, as announced earlier this year, the company is taking the time and energy to understand how best to exploit Twitter’s sales potential.

The launch of the pilot aims to understand and explore how profiles with stores can create paths to other users so that, between talking and discovering products, they actually start buying them.

There is still no date for the feature to arrive in other countries and for Android users. Last week, social network one announced a preview of the new TweetDeck and began testing the dislike function for iOS users.