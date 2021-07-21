Twitter Announces Preview of New TweetDeck; Check The Changes

Twitter: TweetDeck announced this Tuesday (20), in a tweet on its official account, that it is conducting tests for a new interface. With resizable columns, the new version is visually close to the Twitter web model used today.

The platform, acquired by Twitter in 2011, allows the management of multiple accounts on the social network. Its original layout in columns allows the visualization of several tabs simultaneously and is a tool widely used for professional purposes.

According to Kayvon Beykpour, responsible for the Twitter product team, the new interface and tools will be tested by users in Canada, the United States and Australia. Some of the new features are: advanced search, full tweet composition field, new column types and ways to group them in cleaner workspaces.

“Through these tests, we’re exploring how we can give people more personalization and control using TweetDeck. We want feedback on how we can expand TweetDeck’s offerings to those who use it most,” says Kayvon. He adds that they will take the results of these tests into account when planning how the platform would enter Twitter Blue, Twitter’s subscription service.