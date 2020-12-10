Twitter announced its interaction boosting feature

The company, which announced the Instagram Story-like Fleet feature in the past months, is now preparing for more interactions for users. Twitter will enable users to reach more people thanks to its Snapchat sharing feature.

Twitter is on the agenda with its Snapchat sharing feature

Aiming to reach more visitors, Twitter expands its sharing options. The screenshots of the Tweets that get the most interaction are shared on social media platforms such as Instagram, Tumblr and Facebook. The company, which wants to avoid this situation, will save users from the trouble of taking screenshots thanks to its new sharing options.

The sharing feature, which was first tested with Snapchat, can only be performed by iOS users for now. Stating that the Snapchat sharing feature will be activated for Android users in the near future, the company announced that it will add a similar feature to other social media platforms.

You can test the new feature by checking the sharing options on any Tweet. The Tweet you want to share will appear as a sticker on the Snapchat screen, and users will be able to access the shared Tweet address by scrolling up the post.

The new feature, which is more practical and accessible than Tweets shared by taking a screenshot, will be active for Instagram in the short term, according to the claims.



