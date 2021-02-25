Twitter announced its 2023 goals! Here are the details

One of the popular social media applications, Twitter; He shared the goals he wanted to achieve by 2023. The company wants to increase the number of users and double its revenue until that year.

Twitter announced today before the investor presentation; announced that it will increase the number of features it publishes to increase its revenue and users.

Twitter’s target for 2023 is to have 315 million users

Twitter announced today that it aims to double its annual revenue to at least $ 7.5 billion and to reach 315 million users in 2023, increasing its shares by more than 8%.

We’ve set ambitious goals and a clear strategy to accelerate innovation and growth. #TWTRAnalystDay pic.twitter.com/U1WnhimXs3 — Twitter Investor Relations (@TwitterIR) February 25, 2021

Twitter; “Our forward-looking Tweets, such as those relating to future goals and objectives, are subject to risks and uncertainties. These goals and targets are based on our current roadmap and depend on many factors, including our own application and various market conditions. We can change our goals or pursue alternative goals. These statements reflect current expectations and assumptions. Actual results may differ significantly. ” made statements.

The company, which wants to increase the number of users, gave the signals of this in the news published recently. According to TechCrunch’s report, Twitter is getting ready to buy ShareChat. It is stated that Twitter, which aims to compete with the current application of social media Moj and China’s popular short format video application TikTok, made a $ 1.1 billion purchase offer to the company.