Twitter and TikTok could reach a better deal than Microsoft’s

Microsoft has shown interest in acquiring TikTok, but it is not the only one in talks, Twitter could close the deal sooner

Twitter has had preliminary talks about a merger with TikTok, making the social media platform the last possible suitor for the popular video-sharing app, though it is unclear whether Twitter would pursue a possible TikTok acquisition, and any deal from it. guy would have big obstacles.

The biggest challenge to any deal is the US government’s Aug. 6 executive order, which prohibits TikTok’s parent company ByteDance from handling transactions in a strategy.

The decree enters into force within 45 days after signing, this is because the United States government considers the app of Chinese origin to be a potential security threat, despite the fact that there is no evidence to indicate that ByteDance or TikTok have ever shared the data of Americans with the Chinese government.

TikTok is facing two possible agreements

Microsoft appeared to be the only company so far that has publicly acknowledged that it was in discussions with the owner of TikTok for a possible acquisition, but in today’s news it is mentioned that Twitter would be considered as a possibility given the offer made to TikTok, but with Microsoft as the leading candidate in any deal.

Twitter is much smaller than Microsoft and so the social platform is likely to face less antitrust scrutiny than Microsoft, but Twitter doesn’t have as many financial resources as the software maker for a potential acquisition.

For its part, Microsoft explained in a blog post on August 2 that its CEO, Satya Nadella, had spoken with the US president about a possible acquisition of TikTok, which would include TikTok operations in the US, Australia, Canada and New Zealand and that he expected their talks to conclude on September 15 with an agreement that pleases both sides.



