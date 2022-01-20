Twitter Allows The Use Of Authenticated NFTs As A Profile Picture

Twitter: The social network Twitter has launched a feature involving non-fungible tokens (NFTs). For now, the novelty is restricted to subscribers of the paid version of the service, called Twitter Blue.

From now on, it is possible to connect your Ethereum virtual wallet with the profile on the platform. With data synchronization, image NFTs that belong to the account owner can be used in an official and authenticated way.

Months ago, the platform had already assembled a team focused on cryptocurrencies and decentralization, but without disclosing any more concrete projects. The co-founder and former CEO of the platform, Jack Dorsey, has been a great enthusiast of these technologies for years.

gm! You asked (a lot), so we made it. Now rolling out in Labs: NFT Profile Pictures on iOS pic.twitter.com/HFyspS4cQW — Twitter Blue (@TwitterBlue) January 20, 2022

NFT profile images are displayed in a special hexagonal format, indicating that the person is in fact the owner of the unique code that indicates the token’s veracity.

This is a way to reduce criticism and controversy on the subject — after all, anyone can simply take a screenshot of the contents of an NFT and use it normally, even if they don’t own the image.