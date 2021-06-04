Twitter Adds A Dedicated Tab To The Spaces Mobile App

Twitter offers some innovations that will make it easier to search and use the Clubhouse-like chat room feature Twitter Spaces. Starting Thursday, the Twitter mobile app will have a dedicated tab for Twitter Spaces in the main navigation bar. Initially, this innovation is only available in the iOS app.

The new Spaces tab is located in the middle of the navigation bar, between the Search and Notifications icons. Thus, the navigation bar now offers five icons instead of four. The thing is, Twitter is testing this innovation first with a “small, select group” of around 500 people from the original Spaces beta test. Therefore, you may not see the new Spaces tab yet.

The new tab will be your go to to access Spaces. Spaces rooms opened by people you follow will be featured here.

But instead of appearing at the top of your timeline as they are listed next to the Fleets, you will see a flow of cards in the Spaces exploration tab where you log in to find a Spaces room. In the new tab, active chat rooms, servers, and people you know will be listed clearly. Within the tab is a space that also lets you manage reminders for scheduled Spaces. So you can get notification when chat starts.