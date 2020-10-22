Twitter Account Hacked Trump’s Password Announced

Donald Trump’s Twitter account was hacked by a Dutch security expert, who used the Twitter platform very effectively and made a tremendous impact with his tweets. The security expert guessed the password to hijack the account.

Donald Trump, who frequently made his name on Twitter and appealed to a large audience on the platform, had an ‘unfortunate’ event and lost his Twitter account. Of course, behind this unfortunate account is the US President’s weak password preference.

Dutch security researcher Victor Gevers stated that he had guessed passwords to hack US President Donald Trump’s Twitter account and announced that he found the password in his fifth guess. The password set by the US President to protect his Twitter account is ‘maga2020!’ It was stated that.

Trump’s account has been hacked before

Gevers reported the situation by emailing US-CERT, the US Homeland Security cyber unit, after logging into the US President’s account. The US President’s Twitter password was changed in a short time. However, an interesting piece of information that emerged was that the security researcher Gevers had done this before.

Victor Gevers discovered Donald Trump’s password during a LinkedIn security breach in 2012 with two of his friends in 2016. Of course, the fact that the password is ‘yourefired’ and the ‘fired’ that Trump uses often means that the password is actually not a difficult password to guess.

If a person like the President of the USA was logged into his Twitter account so easily, his eyes turned to Twitter. Twitter stated last month that it would increase the security of the accounts of political candidates and state officials, and stated that it would require two-step authentication.

In addition to all these, it was said that Donald Trump’s account was developed with additional security measures after he became President of the USA, but it was not disclosed what these security measures were.

Although this incident was denied by many, Gevers’ proof of access also removed the question marks. The biggest criticism Trump received was how someone who changed the balance in the world with a single Tweet had such an easily accessible account.



