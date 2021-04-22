Twitter: 4K Image Support For iOS And Android Apps

Twitter: Users of iOS and Android apps will now be able to upload 4K resolution images to the microblog service or view 4K resolution images via Twitter.

High resolution support has been available in Twitter’s web application for some time. However, the maximum resolution of 4096 x 4096 pixels in web applications was reduced to 2048 x 2048 pixels in mobile applications.

Tests for 4K loading on mobile devices started as of this year. Twitter’s delivering support to all users means that the tests are going well.

Time to Tweet those high res pics –– the option to upload and view 4K images on Android and iOS is now available for everyone. To start uploading and viewing images in 4K, update your high-quality image preferences in “Data usage” settings. https://t.co/XDnWOji3nx — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) April 21, 2021

In order to benefit from this support, users of Twitter iOS and Android applications should go to the Data Usage section in the Settings menu and activate both “High quality images” and “High quality image uploads” options from here. If they wish, users can only upload or view high quality pictures while connected to Wi-Fi.