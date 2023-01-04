Although there were no women in the top 10 most popular Twitch streamers in 2022, nevertheless, some female streamers attracted a huge number of viewers. Here is the complete women-only top 10 dominated by Amouranth.

Women on Twitch have always struggled to achieve the same number of viewers as their male counterparts.

While there may be many reasons for this, inequality may be moving in the right direction, and some records will be broken by female streamers in 2022.

Iron mouse became the record holder for the number of subscribers among female streamers, gaining more than 100,000, breaking Kkatamina’s record of 74,000 just a few months earlier. Despite this, Amaranth is still the only female streamer in the top 100 most viewed on Twitch.

Pokimane was previously in the top 100, but this year it is broadcast much less frequently, so the number of hours of its viewing has also decreased. Check out the 10 best female streamers in 2022 below.

Top 10 most-watched female Twitch streamers

Amouranth – 32.06 million Ironmouse – 20.39 million saddummy – 14.89 million jinnytty – 13.66 million 39daph – 12.82 million Pokimane – 12.28 million rivers_gg – 12.22 million Kyedae – 11.46 million Shylily – 11.25 million dda_ju – 10.61 million

The graph below, obtained via StreamsCharts, shows how much Amouranth is ahead of the rest of the players, and Ironmouse also has an incredible year.

If Pokimane returned to streaming on a permanent basis, it is likely that it would rise in the rankings again. But the Offline TV participant hinted that in 2023 she will broadcast even less.

V Tubing has obviously contributed to the growth of female streaming in general: Iron mouse and Shylily are in the top 10 on Twitch, and many other VTubers have also achieved success on YouTube.