Twitch Watch Parties Coming To iOS And Android

Twitch, owned by Amazon, is making Watch Parties available on iOS and Android as well. The feature makes it possible for publishers to hold mass watch parties for content on Amazon Prime. Twitch Watch Parties first met users on the desktop in September.

Watch Parties gives broadcasters on Twitch a different way to have fun with their community. However, one important point should not be forgotten here. Only those who subscribe to Amazon Prime or Prime Video can join these watch parties.

With the addition of Android and iOS to the system, the number of devices that can host these watch parties on Twitch is also increasing. Therefore, it will come as no surprise that more Twitch streamers will start to take advantage of this feature in the coming period.

Watch Parties are now rolling out on an Android or iOS device near you. To learn more about Watch Parties, including how to host your own, check out the help article at https://t.co/YvqLMCD5c6. pic.twitter.com/5aQC9It02G — Twitch (@Twitch) June 30, 2021

With Twitch Watch Parties, he responded to the needs of the pandemic period. Disney Plus, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video also offered features to keep the co-watching experience alive. Apple also offered another way to experience this experience with the SharePlay feature it added to FaceTime with iOS 15.