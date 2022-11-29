Twitch Streamer Risks Being Banned After Literally Setting His Hands On Fire for Cosplay

The Twitch streamer risked getting banned—or, more appropriately, seriously injured—literally set his hands on fire for live cosplay. This action may fall under the platform’s rules on self-harm.

Cosplayers like to devote all their efforts to creating the most accurate versions of fictional characters. And for this, these cosplayers often study and master artistic crafts, ranging from sewing, design and even blacksmithing.

But the Twitch streamer “rostislav_999” tried to take a shortcut, deciding to set his hands on fire and risking being banned from the streaming platform, instead of carefully planning his cosplay.

The Twitch streamer is shown wearing a red long-sleeve shirt and black gloves. In the background is a 3D model of Ember Spirit from DOTA 2, which is probably the character that the Twitch streamer tried to cosplay.

They put lighter fluid on their gloves and then set their hands on fire. The flame continues to burn, and the streamer quickly tries to reach the sword supports, but drops them like a hot potato.

Setting your hands on fire for a cosplay is peak dedication pic.twitter.com/Uqkw54rPOm — Dexerto (@Dexerto) November 28, 2022

Obviously, the gloves were not fireproof. The heat from the flame could quite realistically cause harm to the streamer. Instead of making sincere efforts and creating props, the streamer tried to shorten the path, literally setting his hands on fire.

But how is this a potentially punishable offense? According to Twitch’s official rules, the platform “does not allow content that glorifies, promotes or encourages self-harm.”

They also “prohibit actions that may endanger your life, cause you physical harm, or encourage others to engage in physically harmful behavior.”

Actions related to the broadcast of one’s own hands can easily be regarded as intentional self-harm and, thus, contradict the principles of the Twitch community. And, as the community knows, in the past Twitch has banned people for much less money.

Rostislav is safe on both accounts for now. Their hands are mostly fine, and their account is still on Twitch. But this is a lesson in fire safety for everyone, taught the hard way.