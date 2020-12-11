Twitch Streamer Destroys Tens of Rare Pokemon Cards

Chance Morris, known as ‘sodapopin’ on Twitch, destroyed dozens of rare cards in response to the gambling popularization of Pokemon cards. The publisher said the Pokemon card opening was a gamble bearing the kid-friendly tag.

Thousands of collectors around the world invest hundreds of thousands of dollars each year in Pokemon cards. These cards, which contain the characters and features of the legendary series, can even exceed 200 thousand dollars each. The only feature of these cards from the outside is that they are extremely rare cards.

Last night, publisher Chance Morris, known as ‘sodapoppin’, made a move that has the potential to annoy many collectors. Morris grabbed dozens of extremely rare Pokemon cards and tried every means to destroy them. One of these ways was to burn the card with The Boring Company’s firearm.

He destroyed Pokemon cards during the 5-hour broadcast:

Chance Morris managed to surpass 100,000 viewers simultaneously in his broadcast, where he made dozens of Pokemon cards unusable and worthless in various ways. In total, the broadcast of the publisher archived and available from this link has exceeded 1 million 200 thousand views.

The reason Chance Morris put Pokemon cards on the target board was because of the rare cards that are currently trending on Twitch. In these publications, various publishers were opening extremely expensive rare cards. Among the cards that Morris showed and destroyed in his publication, there were cards worth more than $ 5,000.

But Morris did this post not to participate in trends, but to react to them. Collecting and showing Pokemon cards has recently become a status indicator in the Twitch world. The excitement of getting rare cards out of the boxes replaced the excitement of opening boxes in CS: GO. Worst of all, these card openings were some kind of gamble.

“I got a lot of backlash for ‘encouraging kids to gamble’ when I played 21 on air. Now Pokemon has become popular and everyone loves it. Pokemon have turned into gambling with the kid-friendly tag,” Morris said in a post in November. had included his statements. The publication made after this statement was Morris’ concrete reaction.



