Twitch Streamer Bypasses All 296 Games for Nintendo 64, Even Superman

A Twitch user has spent the last few years browsing through all the games that were available for the N64 console in the US. While the Switch is currently having a great year, and the Wii had phenomenal success at the turn of the millennium, many older gamers will probably have fond memories of the Nintendo 64, a cartridge-based system that managed to stand out in the era. it was moving to disk machines.

Completing all the games released for the console is a real feat. At the time of the release of N64, he had a list of games that helped move to 3D games, for example, Mario 64 and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, the latter of which went down in history as one of the greatest videos. games of all time. In general, the 90s were a strong time for the industry, which until that moment was just getting back on its feet. Things evolved from the fact that the SNES and Genesis were considered toys or gadgets for little boys, and advances in technology, as well as greater interest in development, meant that the games themselves became more profound.

Of course, these stormy days are now considered retro, but that didn’t stop the Acegamesam streamer from completing this gigantic task. According to a report by The Gamer, it took the content creator more than five and a half years, which is 296 completed games. It should be noted here that the entire library of games for the Nintendo 64 was closer to 400, but some of them were exclusive to the Japanese market. Thus, Acegamesam decided to play all the games that were available in the USA. But completing almost 300 games is still a magnificent achievement.

This obviously includes increasingly obscure titles as well as popular ones such as the aforementioned Ocarina of Time and Mario releases. And yes, this list also includes Superman 64, which was considered one of the worst video games of its time, certainly during the existence of the N64.

Then, of course, there is the opposite of this. GoldenEye 007 is very much loved by gamers and stands on a par with Half-Life and Doom as one of the most innovative FPS games of all time. Considering just these two examples, it seems that the streamer had ups and downs when he was finishing all the games, but he should feel a lot of relief when his Nintendo 64 collection came to an end.