Twitch banned the popular Canadian YouTuber Ricky Berwick after he decided to “fuck” his Garfield toy on the stream for twenty gifted subscribers.

Ricky Berwick is a well—known YouTuber and social media personality specializing in comedy skits, but during the broadcast on Twitch, everything became too extreme.

On January 4, the StreamerBans Twitter account warned the masses that Twitch had banned Berwick, which caused massive speculation among fans about how he deserved to be suspended.

Fortunately, the YouTuber quickly revealed exactly what happened and how long the Amazon-owned platform decided that his punishment would last.

Ricky Berwick Banned on Twitch for fucking Garfield’s toy

On his page, Berwick posted a screenshot of an email sent to him by Twitch, which states that he was banned for “sexually explicit content.”

“My Twitch is disabled, just like me,” he captioned the screenshot, poking fun at himself.

In a subsequent comment, he explained that he was suspended because he made the bold decision to exercise with his plush Garfield doll live on air.

It's only a 7 day ban. I humped my Garfield plush (clothed) for 20 subs. worth ittt pic.twitter.com/jloR1NQUPz — Ricky Berwick (@rickyberwick) January 5, 2023

“I fucked my plush Garfield (dressed) for 20 subs. It’s worth a 7-day ban,” he added.

Interestingly, this is not the first time that a streamer has been banned for rubbing something during a broadcast. Back in December, Warzone star Aidan was banned for a week for frolicking with his gaming chair.

Seeing that Twitch is not joking when it comes to “fucking”, streamers can take note of this and avoid sexual contact with inanimate objects, risking being banned.