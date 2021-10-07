Twitch: See How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication

Twitch: The frequency of hacker intrusions are demanding more and more care with our personal data on the internet. With passwords and emails leaked by several platforms, just changing passwords is not enough to stop unwanted logins. In this way, two-factor authentication becomes essential to protect your internet life.

After the attack against Twitch, which had its source code leaked on the internet and several user data, TecMundo developed a tutorial to help you protect yourself on the platform through two-factor authentication, also known as 2FA. Check, quickly and simply, how to activate the feature through Twitch’s mobile app, below;

How to Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA)

1. In the Twitch app, go to “Account” and select “Account Settings”;

At the top right of the screen, click on the profile image that will take you to the “Account” tab.

2. In the “Settings” tab, select “Security and privacy”;

3. On the Security tab, select “Two Factor Authentication”;

4. Click on “Enable 2FA”;

5. Fill in your mobile number in the available box and click “Next”;

6. Check the number that will receive the SMS and select “Confirm”;

7. Enter the code sent by SMS in the box and select “Send”;

8. With the code verified and 2FA enabled, click on “Confirm”;

With authentication enabled, the next time the user logs into their account, a unique code will be generated and sent to the registered number via SMS. The platform also points to the Authy app, which reduces text messaging costs.