Twitch Says Leak Happened Due To `Configuration Error’

Twitch stated that the extensive data leak it suffered yesterday (06) happened because of an “error in a change in server configuration”. The platform said the flaw allowed the malicious agent to access the data.

The Amazon company’s explanation was given in a post on the brand’s official blog. Along with the causes of the leak, Twitch also tried to “relieve” users by saying there was no evidence that people’s logins were exposed.

“In addition, full credit card numbers are not stored by Twitch, so full credit card numbers have not been exposed,” he added.

Despite the information, as a precaution the platform informed that it has reset all stream keys. “Depending on what broadcast software you use, you may need to manually update with this new key to start your next broadcast,” he explained.

Finally, the company guaranteed that it is continuing to investigate the case to understand how it all happened and the impact of the leaks.